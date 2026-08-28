Malawi’s Silver Strikers ladies miss 2026 CAF final

GABRONE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers Ladies have missed out on a place in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifier after losing 2-1 to Zambia’s Zesco Ndola Girls FC on Thursday afternoon in Botswana.

The game was broadcast live on the COSAFA YouTube channel, where the majority of fans watched the match.

Penelope Mulubwa and Charity Mubanga scored for Zesco Ndola Girls FC, while Carol Mathyola scored Silver Strikers Ladies’ consolation goal.

The result ended Silver Strikers Ladies’ hopes of reaching the final and securing a place in the next stage of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, Silver Strikers Ladies coach Patricio Kulemeka admitted that his side had suffered a disappointing defeat.

Kulemeka, however, said the team had gained valuable experience from the competition that would help the players improve in the domestic league.

Silver Strikers Ladies will now turn their attention to the third-place play-off, where they will face Gaborone United this coming Saturday.

The third-place match will give the Malawian side an opportunity to finish the competition on a positive note after their semi-final defeat.

The match is also expected to provide the players with further international experience as they continue to develop their campaign at continental level.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have reached the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifier after recording a convincing 5-0 victory over hosts Gaborone United in Botswana.

Sundowns’ emphatic win secured their place in the final, where they will face Zesco Ndola Girls FC.

Zesco Ndola Girls FC earned their place in the final after eliminating Silver Strikers Ladies with a 2-1 victory.

The final between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and Zesco Ndola Girls FC will determine the team that secures the COSAFA region’s place in the next stage of the CAF Women’s Champions League.