LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A weather officer on Thursday, August 28, 2026 told Parliament that the Germany Bureau for Air Accident Investigation (BFU) gave false information about visibility on the day of the plane crash on 10 June, 2024.

Olive Chavunguma was the Met Supervisor on duty at Mzuzu Airport that day.

She told the Parliament Ad-hoc Committee looking into the plane crash that she was shocked when she read the BFU report.

The BFU report said visibility in Mzuzu was about 3km on that day. But Chavunguma says this is not true.

Chavunguma told the committee that the real visibility was 8km, not 3km.

She also told the committee something important: the BFU never asked her office for weather information, as the rules require.

The officer said she does not know where BFU got the weather information used in their report.

The committee asked her if the plane could have landed safely at 10am.

Chavunguma answered that the weather at 6am when the plane left for Lilongwe was the same as the weather at 10am.

This means, in her view, the plane could still have landed safely.

The inquiry is in phase two.