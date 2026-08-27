ACB summons NOCMA Chief Matapa over US$403,605 fraud

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) chief executive officer (CEO) Emmanuel Matapa over the payment of $403 605 (about K700 million) to alleged scammers.

The notice, signed by ACB acting director Gabriel Chembezi, requires Matapa to appear before bureau officers at its Lilongwe office today.

ACB spokesperson Jacqueline Ngongonda confirmed the development, saying that the bureau internally generated a complaint to investigate potential abuse of office based on Nocma’s recent public statement regarding the transaction.

“We have summoned the CEO to explain the circumstances surrounding the reported payment to scammers. The ACB internally generated a complaint, which has since been authorised for investigation into suspected abuse of office by those involved in making the payment,” said Ngongonda.

The summons comes a day after police arrested Nocma deputy CEO Miklas Reuben and senior operations manager Thokozani Jacob Sesani over the same payment.

Nocma earlier reported that fraudsters impersonating Mozambican port handling firm Mozhandling Limited intercepted email correspondence and duped the state-owned firm into wiring funds to a fake account.

Matapa told The Nation earlier that he would not step down over the matter, maintaining that the transaction occurred on April 29 2026, two days before he took office on May 1 2026.

Source: Nationonline