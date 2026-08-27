Apostle Kawinga’ Creck Hardware aids Local Govt with two firefighting trucks

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Apostle Clifford Kawinga’s Creck Hardware and General Suppliers on Thursday, August 27, 2026 donated firefighting trucks to Local Government Ministry.

The donation aimes at enhancing efforts on public safety, protect lives and property, and strengthen the country’s capacity to respond effectively to fire-related emergencies.

Speaking during the ceremony at Capital Hill in the capital Lilongwe, Managing Director of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, Apostle Kawinga said the donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting the Government’s development agenda and contributing to the safety and wellbeing of communities across Malawi.

Kawinga assured that the company remains committed to complementing government efforts in addressing critical needs within communities and strengthening essential public services.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri expressed gratitude to Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, describing the contribution as an important intervention that will enhance firefighting capacity and emergency response services.

According to the Ministry of Local Government, one of the firefighting trucks has been allocated to Mangochi Municipal Council, while the other has been allocated to Lilongwe City Council.

As one of the beneficiaries, Mangochi Municipality Mayor Cassim Iman Chisuse lauded Creck Hardware for the timely support.

Chisuse therefore assured of total maintenance of the vehicles.

Currently, only five district councils have firefighting trucks for emergencies.