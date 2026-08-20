PressCane supports Milare Police with road cones to boost safety

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-PressCane Limited has donated road cones to the Milare Police Substation in Blantyre to enhance the safety and visibility of police officers working along the roads.

The donation follows a request from the police station after its existing road cones became worn out, leaving officers with inadequate equipment to ensure their visibility and safety during road operations.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday, PressCane Limited Sales and Marketing Manager Mercy Kamanga said the company was motivated to support the police because of its operations in the area.

“We produce ethanol in different grades, including fuel ethanol, which is used for blending petrol in Malawi.

“The company therefore has tankers frequently travelling to fuel depots, making the safety of both motorists and road enforcement officers a priority,” she said.

Kamanga said the donation was also part of PressCane Limited’s corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting communities in areas where the company operates.

Receiving the donation, the Substation’s Officer-in-Charge, Senior Superintendent Iweni Matinga expressed gratitude to PressCane Limited for responding to their request.

“We are so grateful for the gift you have given us today. We have been looking for the cones. All of our cones have worn out, so that’s why we wrote PressCane to assist us with some cones,” he said.

Matinga further commended PressCane Limited for supporting the police and contributing to road safety efforts in the area.