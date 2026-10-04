“Malawi must stand together to rebuild, recover”-Mutharika

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-President Arthur Peter Mutharika has called for national unity and collective action to rebuild Malawi, using his first-year-in-office reflection to defend his administration’s record on food security, fuel availability, infrastructure, education and economic recovery.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) TV on Sunday, October 4, 2026, Mutharika reflected on his return to State House after securing more than three million votes, describing his inauguration as an exciting moment that also carried a heavy responsibility to serve the country.

Mutharika acknowledged that his first 12 months had brought both achievements and setbacks but said his government had made progress despite inheriting serious economic and food-security challenges.

He recalled that Malawi had reached a situation where some citizens were surviving on buffalo beans, locally known as chitedze, saying his administration had since taken steps to improve food availability.

The President said economic recovery would not happen overnight and appealed for patience and continued support as government works to address Malawi’s financial difficulties.

Mutharika identified what he called the government’s “four Fs” — food, fuel, fertiliser and forex — as key areas of focus, saying fuel supplies had remained stable over the past year while the fertiliser programme had been launched.

On foreign exchange, he admitted that the situation remained difficult but said government was pursuing measures to strengthen economic stability, including engagement with the World Bank.

Mutharika also pointed to freedom and security as areas in which he was proud of his administration’s record, saying Malawians should not feel like hostages or live in fear of their own government.

He further referred to a reduction in violent incidents involving panga knives as part of the security gains he associated with his administration.

On development, the President highlighted education loans and major infrastructure projects, saying roads that had been neglected since 2022 were now being rehabilitated and rebuilt.

He cited the M1 and other roads across the country and said government would soon commission the Mangochi-Makanjira Road, with additional road projects planned for various parts of the country, including Lilongwe.

Mutharika said government was also investing in modern markets and expected major road construction and rehabilitation works to be completed by February 2028.

The President acknowledged that Malawi’s financial position remained difficult, saying debt restructuring was necessary because government revenues were insufficient to meet all national obligations.

He nevertheless expressed confidence that the debt restructuring process would succeed.

Mutharika also defended government’s austerity measures, acknowledging that they were painful but arguing that they were necessary to restore economic stability.

He praised cooperation among government, local banks, the private sector and development partners, saying rebuilding Malawi required the combined efforts of different stakeholders.

Reflecting on his personal routine, Mutharika said he normally works until late and uses his limited free time to read the news.

But the central message of the interview extended beyond economic recovery and development.

Mutharika expressed concern over what he described as growing anger and strife in Malawi, saying the country must rediscover the spirit that earned it the reputation of being the “Warm Heart of Africa.”

He urged Malawians to put aside divisions and work collectively to confront the country’s economic and social challenges.

“Let’s work together and build this country. We must be united,” Mutharika said, expressing confidence that Malawi would ultimately overcome its current difficulties.