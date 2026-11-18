LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ekhaya Luxury Resorts has disclosed plans to construct an international-class waterfront and conference facility in Salima after acquiring five hectares of land, in a move that could strengthen the district’s appeal as a tourism and business destination.

The company’s Chairman, Thom Mpinganjira, said this during the handover of community infrastructure worth MK166.85 million to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Salima District Council.

“Ekhaya Luxury Resorts plan to put up an international-class waterfront and conference facility. We have so far finished securing the premises. In total, we have acquired five hectares of land for this project in Salima,” said Mpinganjira.

The projects handed over to the Government include a public shelter constructed at K111.65 million and a brick wall fence around the Fisheries Office costing K55.2 million, both funded by Ekhaya Luxury Resorts under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The shelter is intended to serve fishermen, travellers using lake transport services, including those travelling to Makanjira, and local entrepreneurs operating food businesses.

Mpinganjira said the facility will be operated by Salima District Council under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to ensure its proper management and maintenance.

He said the shelter is designed to accommodate different users of the lake transport facilities while providing business space for local entrepreneurs.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri commended Ekhaya Luxury Resorts and Mpinganjira for the investment, describing it as an example of private resources being directed towards lasting community infrastructure.

“This is a good example of how personal and corporate resources can be invested in essential, lasting infrastructure for the benefit of communities. We are grateful to Ekhaya Luxury Resorts and Mr. (Thom) Mpinganjira for this valuable contribution,” said Phiri.