NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Hollywood legend Whoopi Goldberg has celebrated her 71st birthday, marking another milestone in an extraordinary entertainment career spanning more than four decades and establishing her as one of the most influential actresses, comedians and television personalities of her generation.

Born on November 13, 1955, Goldberg celebrated her birthday on Friday, November 13, 2026, as admirers reflected on her remarkable journey from theatre and stand-up comedy to international film stardom and television success.

According to People magazine, which published a special photographic retrospective marking her 71st birthday, Goldberg’s rise to international recognition was built on determination, exceptional talent and an ability to captivate audiences through different forms of entertainment.

Her official biography on ABC’s The View also highlights her achievements across film, television and theatre.

Goldberg, whose birth name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, was born and raised in New York City. She developed an interest in performing at an early age before pursuing theatre and improvisational comedy in California.

Her distinctive humour, expressive acting and ability to transition effortlessly between dramatic and comedic roles gradually attracted the attention of audiences and influential figures in Hollywood.

Her major breakthrough came in 1985 when she portrayed Celie in Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed film The Color Purple, an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The emotionally powerful performance earned Goldberg an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, alongside a Golden Globe Award, establishing her as a formidable dramatic performer.

Her career reached another defining milestone with the 1990 supernatural romantic drama Ghost, in which she played Oda Mae Brown, a spiritual medium who helps a murdered man’s spirit communicate with his girlfriend.

The performance earned Goldberg the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1991, further strengthening her reputation as one of Hollywood’s outstanding talents.

Another career-defining achievement followed in 1992 when Goldberg starred in Sister Act, portraying Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who is placed in a convent’s witness protection programme after witnessing a crime.

The comedy became an international box-office success, cementing her reputation as an entertainer capable of combining humour, music and compelling storytelling. Its popularity inspired the sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, released in 1993.

Beyond her film achievements, Goldberg has secured a rare place in entertainment history through her EGOT status, a prestigious distinction awarded to individuals who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award and Tony Award.

She received her first Grammy Award in 1986 for her comedy recording, won an Oscar in 1991, secured an Emmy for her television work and completed the prestigious collection with a Tony Award as a producer of the Broadway musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002.

Goldberg has also made an enduring contribution to American television through ABC’s daytime discussion programme The View, where she became moderator and co-host in 2007.

Her outspoken personality, sharp humour and willingness to engage with controversial social and political subjects have made her a prominent voice in American television. Her contributions to discussions on politics, equality, entertainment and social justice have helped sustain her influence beyond the film industry.

Her achievements also extend into producing, authorship, theatre and humanitarian activities, demonstrating her versatility and determination to remain active across different areas of public life.

Meanwhile, Goldberg’s connection with audiences remains strong, particularly through the enduring popularity of Sister Act. In September 2026, she expressed frustration over delays surrounding the proposed third instalment of the franchise but maintained hope that the project would eventually move forward.

Her 71st birthday represents more than another milestone in the life of a celebrated actress. It offers an opportunity to recognise a performer whose achievements have crossed generations, challenged conventional expectations and opened doors for other entertainers.

From the emotional storytelling of The Color Purple to the supernatural comedy of Ghost and the musical entertainment of Sister Act, Goldberg has built an impressive body of work that continues to attract audiences around the world.

For millions of film and television enthusiasts, her legacy is not simply defined by awards and commercial success, but also by originality, resilience, versatility and an extraordinary ability to entertain.

At 71, the EGOT-winning actress remains one of Hollywood’s most recognisable and enduring entertainment figures.