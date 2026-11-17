By Fumbani Nyirenda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of the People’s Development Party, Kondwani Nankhumwa, was booed on Sunday, November 15, 2026 during a music festival organised by Kaliyeka Nursery Choir in Lilongwe.

The reasons for the booing were not yet established at the time of going to press, but patrons at the event said the mood changed when Nankhumwa turned a gospel gathering into a political pulpit.

Though he was booed, Nankhumwa donated K1 million to the singing group.

Other sections at the event allege that Nankhumwa’s political career has finally faded, as evidenced by his small entourage.

One patron to the event said in functions like these in 2024, Kondwani used to bring a large entourage from his party, but on this event he only came with his three members from his dying party. He said he left earlier before the event ended.

Without shame, Nankhumwa, though it was not a political gathering, asked people to be praying hard so that his party will rule Malawi in 2030 without alliance.

That is the problem with Nankhumwa. A choir festival is for praising God, for uplifting souls, for bringing families together in song.

It is not a campaign rally. It is not a place to sell a 2030 dream. When people come to hear gospel music, they do not come to hear politics.

By standing there and asking people to pray for his party to rule alone, Nankhumwa showed that he has failed to read the room.

He showed that for him, every pulpit, even a gospel pulpit, is a chance to campaign. And the crowd answered him the only way they could, by booing.

He also spoke about the pressures facing the country.

Among those pressures are economic problems and in sectors like health. But even that message was lost, because the people had come for gospel, not for politics.

If Nankhumwa wants to be taken seriously again, he must learn to respect sacred spaces. Gospel events belong to God and to the singers.

Political rallies belong to politicians. Mixing the two only embarrasses him and insults the choir that invited him.

On Sunday, Kaliyeka Nursery Choir gave Malawi beautiful music. Nankhumwa gave Malawi politics. The crowd chose the music.