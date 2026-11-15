Citizens for All Nations to honour Malawi leader Mutharika on outstanding leadership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-This is the good news Malawi has been waiting for, and now the whole world is celebrating for President Peter Mutharika.

After Malawi rose to position 20 out of 54 African countries in the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, a respected group called Citizens for All Nations has announced that it will give a special award to President Arthur Peter Mutharika for his outstanding leadership and for putting Malawi back on the map.

The group says the award is not just a ceremony, it is a thank you from ordinary citizens to a President who is working day and night to restore Malawi’s dignity, transparency and respect in Africa.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), which reported on the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in October 2026, Malawi is now among only 18 countries in Africa that are improving since 2021, with its overall governance score jumping from 45.9 in 2016 to 52.9 in 2025, beating the continental average of 50.1.

Malawi is now ranked number 6 in Africa on accountability and transparency, number 10 on rule of law and justice, and number 4 on rural economy.

Furthermore, as reported by SABC, the Ibrahim Index shows that while many African countries are going backwards, Malawi is one of the few countries moving forward because its institutions are being allowed to work.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Chairperson, Collen Pereira, said the award is well-deserved because President Mutharika has shown the whole continent what true leadership looks like. “Malawi under President Peter Mutharika is making strides,” Pereira said. “We have seen a President who is not afraid to let institutions work, who allows audits, media freedom and civic pressure to work without interference. That is why Malawi is rising while others are falling.”

In addition, Pereira said his institution was also deeply impressed by the President’s decision not to travel to the United Nations General Assembly this year, a bold decision that saved Malawi billions of Kwacha.

“We appreciate the stance taken by President Mutharika,” he said, adding that, “He is the only African leader who has stood by his words and who is continuing to save millions of Kwacha by delegating his ministers. Other leaders talk about austerity, but President Mutharika is living it. He is leading by example.”

Moreover, he added that the President’s discipline in managing public resources is a sign of a man who truly loves his country and feels the pain of ordinary Malawians.

“He did not go to New York to waste money on hotels and allowances when Malawians are struggling at home. He stayed, he saved, and he sent his minister to represent Malawi. That is a President who puts Malawi first,” Pereira said.

Similarly, the group said Malawi under President Mutharika is in safe hands, and the Ibrahim Index, as covered by SABC, is proof that the Professor in State House understands governance because he taught it and he lives it. “Malawi under Mutharika is in safe hands,” Pereira said, adding that, “He has restored good governance, he has restored transparency, he has restored accountability, and he has restored Malawi’s respect in Africa. This award is our way of saying thank you, Mr President. Continue leading Malawi with wisdom.”

Consequently, Citizens for All Nations said the award ceremony will be a celebration of hope, a celebration of a new Malawi, and a celebration of a President who does not hide corruption but exposes it, a President who has allowed courts to be free and judges to be independent, and a President who is supporting poor Malawians in rural areas despite climate shocks and debt pressures left by the previous regime.

The group says while other countries are falling, Malawi under APM is rising, and the DPP-led government is delivering what it promised.

This is indeed the Mutharika effect. A professor, a statesman, a father of the nation. Malawi is shining again, and the world is watching…