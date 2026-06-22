Mutharika praised for delegating Chihana to chair SADC security summit

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Concerned Citizens of Malawi- People Power Movement (CCM-PPM) has said the appointment of Second Vice President Enoch Chihana to represent President Peter Mutharika at the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit is a clear demonstration of unity within the country’s leadership.

The movement said the decision by President Mutharika, who is also Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to delegate such a high-level regional responsibility contradicts recent claims suggesting divisions among senior government leaders.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director Edward Kambanje, Senior Member Oliver Nakoma and Secretary General Prince Mattaka, CCM-PPM said the appointment reflects trust, coordination and strong working relations at the highest level of government.

The movement has since applauded President Mutharika for what it described as a clear show of leadership and confidence in his deputy, saying such decisions help strengthen national unity and regional engagement.

CCM-PPM has also extended its best wishes to Chihana as he undertakes the assignment on behalf of Malawi.