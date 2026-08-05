“Wait for 2030 when I retire as this is the time to build Malawi economically”-Mutharika (Watch)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has told his critics to wait till 2030 the time is expected to retire from active politics.

The Malawi leader assured the nation that all his energy is to build the nation and called for unity amongst citizens.

Mutharika was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe upon leaving Malawi for South Africa on a private trip.

He however reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his promises and serving the country until 2030.

President Mutharika made the statement today prior to his departure for South Africa.

He said: “I agreed to run for election and promised Malawians that I would serve for five years. Therefore, I will serve my full term until 2030. Those who cannot wait must wait until 2030, when there will be a competition. At that time, I hope to hand over Government to another member of the Democratic Progressive Party.”

He also reminded Malawians of his objectives when taking over the government, adding that he remains committed to delivering on his promises.

“I had two objectives: the first was to ensure the country would not return to a one-party dictatorship, which I achieved; the second was to rebuild the country economically, which we are doing now.”

Mutharika left Malawi for the fourth South Africa’s private trip since he resumed power since September 2025.