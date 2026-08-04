Malawi Queens return home after meeting Commonwealth games target

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Queens are expected to arrive home today following a commendable campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, where they achieved the target of finishing seventh.

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has confirmed the team’s return through a press release signed by its General Secretary, Yamikani Kauma Khungwa.

The Queens concluded their tournament with three victories from six matches, defeating Scotland, Northern Ireland and Tonga, while also delivering competitive performances against some of the world’s top-ranked netball nations.

According to NAM, the players, technical team and the entire delegation demonstrated discipline, commitment and professionalism throughout the competition, representing Malawi with pride on the international stage.

The association also expressed gratitude to supporters who stood behind the team during the tournament and acknowledged the contribution of key partners whose support made the campaign possible.

These include NICO Group, the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Sports, the Malawi Olympic Committee, the Malawi National Council of Sports, and other stakeholders.

The team departed Glasgow on 3 August aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET701, travelling via London and Addis Ababa. They are scheduled to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 1:10 p.m. today on Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET877.

Following the Commonwealth Games campaign, attention now shifts to the Netball World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled for next month in Nairobi, Kenya, where Malawi will be seeking qualification for the 2027 Netball World Cup.