Silver Strikers ladies club learn 2026 WOMEN COSAFA fate

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers Ladies have been drawn into Group B of the 2026 CAF COSAFA Women’s Champions League Qualifiers following the official draw conducted by the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA),on Tuesday.

According to official information from COSAFA, Silver Strikers Ladies will compete alongside Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa, Nsingizini Hotspurs Women of Eswatini and Costa do Sol of Mozambique in Group B.

Silver Strikers Ladies qualified for the regional tournament after winning the 2025 NBM Women’s Premiership title.

The tournament will mark the club’s first appearance in the CAF COSAFA Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.

The Bankers are expected to face a tough challenge against some of Southern Africa’s strongest women’s football clubs.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies head into the competition as one of Africa’s most successful women’s teams, having built a strong reputation on the continent.

Costa do Sol will also be aiming to progress from the group after earning qualification as Mozambique’s league champions.

Nsingizini Hotspurs Women complete the group and will be looking to make a positive impact in the competition.

Only the strongest teams from the qualifiers will earn the chance to compete for a place in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Silver Strikers Ladies will be hoping to make an impressive debut despite their limited experience at regional level.

The players are expected to gain valuable international exposure by competing against experienced opponents.

The technical panel will also have an opportunity to assess the team’s strength against clubs from across Southern Africa.

Winning the NBM Women’s Premiership earned Silver Strikers Ladies the right to represent Malawi at the regional event.

The club’s qualification is another milestone for women’s football in Malawi.

Malawi has previously been represented in the tournament by Kukoma Ntopwa Queens.Another Malawian side, Ascent Academy, has also represented the country in previous editions of the competition.

Silver Strikers Ladies have now become the third Malawian club to compete in the regional qualifiers.