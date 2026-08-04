The farce of treason: How Malawi’s regime weaponizes the penal code to crush dissent

By Rick Dzida

The recent treason charge levelled against the Executive Director of the ⁠Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Sylvester Namiwa, is an egregious, authoritarian assault on freedom of expression.

Namiwa’s alleged crime stems from a televised interview on Luntha TV, where he voiced a provocative political forecast: that former Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson and the Malawi’s first vice President Jane Ansah would assume the Malawian presidency within two months.

To twist political commentary into a capital offense exposes a regime deeply insecure, desperate to weaponise the judiciary to silence prominent government critics.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda formally read the charges of treason and publication of false news likely to cause alarm, before swiftly committing Namiwa to the High Court. This absurd legal theatre is a severe overreach that directly violates both domestic constitutional guarantees and international human rights principles.

In fact, treason is the highest crime against a state, historically reserved for armed insurrections, coup d’états, or espionage.

Therefore, applying this heavy-handed legal machinery to a verbal forecast is a grotesque overreach. Malawi has unfortunately walked down this dark road of political intimidation before.

In 2001, Sudi Adaki Sulaimana was arrested under manufactured treason charges, leading the High Court in 2004 to find the State liable for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

Going forward, in 2006, Vice-President Cassim Chilumpha was subjected to a 17-year legal shadow under similar politically explosive charges designed solely to neutralise opposition voices.

Regrettably, converting speculative commentary into a national security threat stretches the definitions of the law beyond breaking point.

A government that panics over mere televised opinions confesses its own structural vulnerability. This draconian crackdown signals a chilling regression toward autocracy, directly conflicting with the supreme legal frameworks of the Republic of Malawi.

By treating political predictions as existential threats, the current administration is actively violating its own legal boundaries.

The Constitution of Malawi explicitly guarantees the right to freedom of expression, a right that is completely hollowed out when state-enforced terrorism responds to verbal predictions.

Legally, the State has absurdly stretched Section 38 of the Penal Code (Treason) to encompass verbal speculation, turning an instrument meant to protect the state into a political bludgeon.

On the other hand, the ⁠Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has bluntly called on Parliament to review and completely repeal Section 180, arguing it is a controversial provision that serves only to fuel arbitrary arrests and unjustified detentions.

Opposition figures including Kondwani Nankhumwa, Atupele Muluzi, Dalitso Kabambe and lawmakers have openly questioned the basis of Namiwa’s arrest, noting that Malawi is being rapidly steered toward a police state.

Reports indicating that Namiwa was initially restricted from receiving basic necessities and denied pastoral care highlight the cruel nature of this state-sanctioned harassment

The state is systematically blurring the line between peaceful, verbal political opposition and criminal sabotage. Weaponising law enforcement destroys any remaining public trust in national justice institutions.

Malawian civil society, human rights organizations, and international watchdogs must refuse to look away. Acquiescence to this tyrannical overreach guarantees the absolute death of the civic space.

In conclusion, Sylvester Namiwa must be released immediately, and these fabricated, politically motivated charges must be dropped unconditionally.

We demand that the government cease its authoritarian paranoia, respect the constitutional right to dissent, and remember that power ultimately belongs to the citizens—not to a panicked political elite.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor