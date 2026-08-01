Sylvester Namiwa’s Activism Under Scrutiny as Critics Question His Political Connections

Human rights activist Sylvester Namiwa has over the years built a public image as a strong voice on governance, accountability and citizens’ rights.

However, his critics have questioned whether his activism is purely driven by public interest or whether there are political interests behind some of his actions.

Some observers argue that while Namiwa operates under the banner of civil society organisations (CSOs), his engagements with political figures and government officials have raised questions about his neutrality.

Namiwa has previously interacted with leaders from different political administrations, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led governments.

Social media critics claim that he has maintained close relationships with officials across political lines, often seeking meetings with influential figures before making public statements on national issues.

During the DPP administration, Namiwa is reported to have engaged with several government officials, while under the MCP-led administration, he has also held private meetings with political leaders and senior officials, with the reasons known to him.

His critics say these engagements create doubts about whether his activism is independent or influenced by personal interests.

However, Namiwa has consistently presented himself as a defender of citizens’ rights and an advocate for accountability.

Before becoming widely known as a civil society activist, Namiwa had a background in journalism and communication.

He previously served as a press officer in the first term of former President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s administration, a role that exposed him to government communication and political affairs.

Namiwa became prominent through his work with the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), where he has led campaigns and made strong allegations against politicians and public institutions.

His outspoken approach has attracted both support and criticism, with some praising him for challenging authorities while others accuse him of using activism as a platform to advance personal agendas.

As debates continue over his recent arrest and public confrontations with political leaders, questions remain over the role of civil society activism in Malawi and the relationship between activists and those in power.