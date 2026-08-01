44 years without a medal

For another Commonwealth Games, Team Malawi has delivered moments of hope, resilience and determination but the country’s wait for a medal continues.

Forty-four years without a podium finish is a statistic that continues to raise questions about the direction of Malawian sport.

According to information provided by the Malawi National Council of Sports, Team Malawi’s campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow produced encouraging performances in boxing, athletics, netball and swimming, but none of the athletes managed to end the country’s 44-year medal drought.

The biggest highlight of the Games came from boxer Elias Bonzo, who carried Malawi’s medal hopes further than any other athlete.

Bonzo opened his campaign with a second round technical knockout victory over Alston Ryan of Antigua in the men’s 65kg Round of 32.

He followed that impressive display with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Gracia Ewan of Gibraltar to reach the quarterfinals.

With a place in the last eight secured, Bonzo stood just one victory away from guaranteeing Malawi its first Commonwealth Games medal in 44 years.

However, the medal dream ended after he suffered a second round technical knockout defeat to Zambia’s Emmanuel Katema in the quarterfinals.

Despite the disappointment, Bonzo emerged as one of Malawi’s standout performers, proving he has the potential to compete with the best on the international stage.

On the athletics track, Asimenye Simwaka continued to impress by reaching the women’s 200m semifinal with a personal best of 23.60 seconds after earlier posting a season’s best in the 400m.

Her Commonwealth Games campaign suffered a setback when she was disqualified from the 400m semifinal for a lane infringement, while Amanda Khondowe also registered a personal best in the women’s 200m during her debut Games.

Malawi’s swimmers Luka Smit, Arsher Banda and Zoe Rebello also competed with determination despite failing to progress beyond the preliminary rounds.

The Malawi Queens experienced a mixed campaign, recording victories over Northern Ireland and Tonga while suffering defeats to England and Australia before beating hosts Scotland to finish seventh overall.

While there were several encouraging individual performances, the country’s medal cabinet at the Commonwealth Games remains empty for another edition.

After 44 years without a Commonwealth Games medal, Malawi must honestly ask where it is getting things wrong. Apart from boxing, netball and to some extent, athletics, several other sporting disciplines appear to arrive at the Games merely to participate rather than to seriously compete for honours.

Without proper long term preparations, quality coaching, adequate funding and regular exposure to top level international competition, it will remain difficult for Team Malawi to challenge for medals. If this situation continues, the country’s wait for Commonwealth Games success could stretch even longer.

The continued medal drought suggests that Malawi has talented athletes but still lacks the sustained investment required to compete consistently with leading Commonwealth nations.

Greater support in athlete development, coaching, sports science, modern training facilities and international exposure will be critical if Malawi is to transform promising performances into podium finishes.

Glasgow 2026 offered hope through athletes such as Bonzo, Simwaka and the Queens, but it also served as another reminder that ending Malawi’s 44-year Commonwealth Games medal drought will require honest reflection, better planning and a stronger commitment from all sports stakeholders.