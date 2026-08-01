Trump plan would impose $100,000 fee on foreign students wanting to work in US after graduation

Optional Practical Training visas give foreign-born recent graduates a one-to-three-year extension to work in the US in a job related to their area of study

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering imposing a $100,000 fee on a visa used by foreign-born graduates to work in the United States.

In the latest attempt to restrict legal immigration pathways, the president and his Department of Homeland Security are considering the high fee on Optional Practical Training visas that are an extension of students on F-1 visas, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Optional Practical Training Visas allow recent graduates to work in the U.S. for one to three years so long as it’s directly tied to their area of study.

Though the new policy has not been confirmed by the administration, if imposed, it would mirror the $100,000 fee imposed on H-1B visas by the Trump administration last year.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said no policy should be considered final until it’s formally announced but that the department was “always having conversations” about how to “protect the integrity of our legal immigration system.”