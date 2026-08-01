CTS CEO Jacqueline Bokosi Marries US Citizen Ken Kilmer in Civil Ceremony

By MaraviPost

Chief Executive Officer of CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, Jacqueline Bokosi, has married her partner, Ken Kilmer, a United States citizen, in a civil ceremony held at Bothell Courthouse in Bothell, Washington, USA.

The ceremony was officiated by Judge Langbehn, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple as husband and wife.

Confirming the development, Bokosi’s

Public Relations Officer, Mike Kalumbi, said the wedding had officially taken place and described the occasion as a joyful moment for both families.

“I can confirm that the Chief Executive Officer of CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, Jacqueline Bokosi, has officially married her partner, Ken Kilmer.

I spoke with her after the ceremony, and she expressed her happiness and gratitude to both families and friends for their unwavering support,” Kalumbi said.

He added that Bokosi expressed appreciation to her husband for his love and for fulfilling the promises he made to her.

Kalumbi further said the newlyweds have received blessings and full support from both the Msiska and Bokosi families as they begin their journey together.

Bokosi is a prominent Malawian businesswoman who leads CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, while Kilmer is a United States-based financial professional serving as First Vice President and Financial Advisor in the Wealth Management division at the Royal Bank of Canada.

The couple’s marriage brings together two families from Malawi and the United States as they celebrate their union.