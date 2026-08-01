“Namiwa arrest is legit”-CSOs call for fair trial

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) has called for the arrest and detention of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa is legit and should be handled strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Malawi.

The position is contained in a statement released on Saturday and signed by representatives from Citizens for Justice and Equity, Action Hope Malawi, Centre for Children Affairs, Centre for Human Rights Defenders, Women Rights Watch in the Eastern Region, Youth for Democracy, YouthMove, Action for Productivity, Human Centred Approach Organization and Restored African Alliance.

The coalition said while no one should be placed above the law, Namiwa’s arrest should not be interpreted as proof of guilt, stressing that he remains entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a competent court.

According to the statement, freedom of expression is protected under Section 35 of the Constitution but is not an absolute right and must be exercised responsibly.

The organizations said making false allegations, publishing information without evidence, inciting violence or unlawfully damaging another person’s reputation may constitute criminal offences where proved before a competent court.

They emphasized that constitutional freedoms should not be misused to commit unlawful acts, saying every citizen has a duty to communicate responsibly.

The coalition has since urged the Malawi Police Service and all relevant authorities to ensure that due process is respected throughout the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings.

The organizations also called on politicians, civil society leaders and members of the public to refrain from political interference, inflammatory statements and trial by public opinion.

They said the truth of the allegations against Namiwa should only be determined through credible evidence presented before the courts.

The coalition further encouraged public officials, activists and citizens to strengthen accountability by ensuring allegations are backed by verifiable facts rather than speculation.

The organizations reaffirmed their commitment to defending constitutional rights, civic space, freedom of expression and the rule of law across the country.

They, however, maintained that unlawful conduct, including knowingly making false and damaging allegations where prohibited by law, should be addressed through lawful judicial processes.

The coalition stressed that the law must apply equally to every person without fear, favour or political consideration.

Namiwa was arrested following public statements attributed to him with the coalition maintaining that while the law should take its course, all constitutional guarantees of a fair and independent trial must be fully respected.