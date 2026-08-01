UTM leader Kabambe trashes Agape Nkhombe’s claims of sponsoring Namiwa’s operations

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM leader Dr Dalitso Kabambe has disputed Agape Nkhombe’s claims that “Kabambe is sponsoring” activist Sylvester Namiwa’s activism.

The UTM leader Kabambe described Nkhombe’s assertions as “rubbish and trush”.

Kabambe, the former Malawi Centre Bank Governor told The Maravi Post on Saturday evening that cheering up the detained Namiwa was to give the activist moral support on what is fighting for particularly on demands for “lifestyle audit on public officers including cabinet ministers” who have accumulated questionable worth within eight months being appointed by President Peter Mutharika.

He is reacting to Nkhombe allegations he made during the press conference with other civil rights groups on Saturday, August 1, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe.

“I have never sponsored Namiwa on anything he does as activist. I have never given him any money from my end.

“Cheering him up at Lingadzi Police was just giving him moral support on what is fighting for all of us on deep corruption the current administration is embroidered into”, disputes Dr Kabambe.

The UTM adds, “They can’t silence us all on what Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has been shamelessly engulfed into corruption.

“Just a few months some DPP loyalists, cabinet ministers have accumulated questionable worth against their monthly salaries. They have built houses, bought poshe cars, established businesses”.

Dr Kabambe questions further, “In this hard economy where are they getting the money? So, is asking for lifestyle audit a crime?”

“Nkhombe’s allegations are baseless, trash that someone come out with to the public. We are behind Namiwa’s demands on lifestyle audit on public officers including cabinet ministers, statehouse officials”, dares the UTM leader.

Namiwa was arrested on Friday for false news publication, according to Deputy national police publicist Alfred Chinthere.

Currently, the activist is being held at Area 3, Police Station in the capital Lilongwe.

Namiwa is likely to be fully charged on Monday in the court.