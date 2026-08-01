Exclusive: Digital Tax Stamps Protect Malawi’s Formal Market

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-For manufacturers, importers and retailers operating within Malawi’s formal economy, competition is not shaped by price and product quality alone.

It is also influenced by the strength of the systems used to separate compliant products from goods entering the market through irregular channels.

Digital tax stamps have therefore become an important part of Malawi’s effort to improve excise compliance, protect government revenue and strengthen traceability across the supply chain.

The Malawi Revenue Authority’s Excise Tax Stamp Programme, Kalondola, applies digital tax stamps to specified locally manufactured and imported excisable products.

However, the effectiveness of the programme depends on more than the physical presence of a stamp on a bottle, packet or other product.

A secure tax stamp system rests on three connected controls: registration before stamps are issued, authentication after stamped products enter the market and enforcement when irregularities are detected.

Chibuku bear packets being stamped tax stickers at Chibuke Product Limited located at Makata Industril Area in Blantyre

Understanding the difference between these controls is important for businesses, retailers and consumers.

A question about whether an operator was authorised to obtain a stamp is not the same as a question about whether the stamp itself is genuine.

Similarly, confirming that a stamp is genuine does not necessarily prove that every regulatory requirement relating to the product has been satisfied.

Controlling access to tax stamps

Under the Excise Tax Stamp Programme, tax stamps are not available for unrestricted purchase.

“Only registered local manufacturers, importers and distributors are permitted to order, pay for and collect excise tax stamps,” said Malawi Revenue Authority Head of Corporate Affairs Wilma Chalulu.

Applicants are vetted and registered before they can place orders. Each order is then assessed against the operator’s registration before it is approved.

This is the programme’s first safeguard. Restricting access helps connect every approved stamp order to an identifiable economic operator.

It also creates a record against which products found in factories, warehouses, shops and other market locations can later be assessed.

Without this control, the presence of a stamp would have limited regulatory value.

Any person could potentially obtain stamps and place them on products whose origin, tax status or ownership could not be established.

The integrity of the programme therefore begins before the stamp reaches a product. It starts with determining who is permitted to participate in the system.

For compliant businesses, this control has direct commercial significance.

Operators that meet their tax and regulatory obligations incur costs that informal or illicit traders may attempt to avoid.

A credible registration system helps prevent non-compliant businesses from acquiring the appearance of legitimacy without fulfilling the obligations associated with formal trade.

Authentication in the market

The second control is authentication. Digital tax stamps incorporate several layers of security.

These include overt features that can be seen with the naked eye, covert features that require specialised equipment and forensic features reserved for detailed investigations.

MRA Kalondola digital platforms

These layers allow different users to conduct different levels of examination. A retailer or consumer can make an initial visual check, while authorised officials can use more advanced tools where greater scrutiny is required.

Malawi Revenue Authority has also introduced the Kalondola365 verification platform. Using a smartphone, members of the public can scan or securely decode the serialised digital tax stamp and check the connection between the physical stamp and its digital record.

Giving consumers access to verification is important because it extends oversight beyond regulators and manufacturers.

A consumer purchasing a stamped product is no longer entirely dependent on the assurances of the seller. The consumer can conduct an additional check before accepting the product as compliant.

However, authentication answers a specific question: whether the stamp being examined is recognised as genuine.

It does not automatically establish that the stamp was issued to the operator whose product carries it, that it was properly activated or that the product complies with every applicable quality, health, safety and labelling requirement.

This distinction protects consumers from placing too much reliance on one identifier. A genuine stamp is an important compliance signal, but it remains one part of a wider regulatory system.

Enforcement gives technology its value

Registration and authentication become meaningful only when authorities act on the irregularities the system identifies.

Chalulu said MRA has taken enforcement action under the Customs and Excise (Excise Tax Stamps) Regulations, 2024, against products found without the required stamps.

Action has also been taken in cases involving stamps that had not been activated in the system and stamps issued to one economic operator but found on the products of another operator.

These cases demonstrate why a genuine stamp does not end the regulatory inquiry.

A stamp may be technically authentic but still be used in an unauthorised manner.

It could appear on the wrong operator’s product, be transferred outside the approved process or enter circulation before the necessary system activation has been completed.

Technology can identify these inconsistencies. It cannot, by itself, investigate the circumstances, determine responsibility or impose consequences.

Those outcomes depend on regulatory capacity, physical inspections and consistent enforcement.

For legitimate businesses, enforcement is central to the programme’s commercial credibility.

Weak enforcement allows non-compliant operators to avoid costs, undercut formal businesses and continue benefiting from weaknesses in the market.



Effective enforcement raises the cost and risk of illicit trading. It also reassures compliant businesses that their investment in tax, quality control, traceability and regulatory compliance is not being undermined by operators that ignore the same requirements.

Protecting manufacturers and legitimate brands

Castel Malawi has publicly supported the programme, pointing to its potential to improve revenue mobilisation and promote fairer competition within the regulated market.

“Authentic Castel products carry digital tax stamps, date stamps and batch numbers,” said Castel Malawi Managing Director Thomas Reynaud.

Together, these identifiers contribute to product traceability. They can help distinguish products manufactured and distributed through established systems from goods whose origin cannot be readily confirmed.

For established manufacturers, traceability has value beyond satisfying the regulator. It contributes to brand protection and can strengthen confidence among distributors, retailers and consumers.

Illicit or improperly identified products can damage a legitimate manufacturer even when the manufacturer had no involvement in producing them.

Consumers may associate a poor-quality or suspicious product with the brand displayed on its packaging.

A strong traceability system makes it harder for irregular operators to exploit established brand names and formal distribution networks.

Retailers as the market’s frontline

Retailers occupy a critical position between manufacturers and consumers.

Christopher Luhanga, who operates a shop at the Songwe border in Karonga District, said tax stamps have improved confidence in identifying genuine products.

“We are now able to identify original products from manufacturers,” he said.

His experience shows the programme’s practical value at the point of sale, where consumers often make decisions based on the products that retailers choose to stock.

Luhanga acknowledged that familiarity can influence checking behaviour. When ordering goods for his shop, he does not always inspect every stamp because he already knows the products he carries.

However, familiarity should complement rather than replace verification. Retailers can face financial, regulatory and reputational consequences when they unknowingly accept non-compliant stock.

Luhanga believes retailers require greater understanding of the system alongside consumers.

His advice is straightforward: buyers should look for tax stamps and insist on compliant products, particularly when purchasing beverages and other excisable goods.

Giving consumers a stronger voice

For consumers, digital tax stamps provide a practical opportunity to participate in protecting the formal market.

Consumers can check whether an excisable product carries the required stamp, examine the visible security features and use Kalondola365 to verify the stamp using a smartphone.

Where the information returned is inconsistent, unclear or suspicious, they can reconsider the purchase and bring the matter to the attention of the retailer or relevant authorities.

This consumer role is commercially important. Every purchase is a market signal. When consumers insist on identifiable and compliant goods, they reward businesses operating within the formal economy and reduce demand for products distributed through irregular channels.

Consumer verification can also increase accountability among retailers.

Shops are more likely to examine their suppliers and stock carefully when buyers actively ask questions about stamps, product origins and compliance.

Nevertheless, public awareness must accompany the technology.

The existence of an application does not guarantee its use.

Consumers need clear instructions on which products require stamps, how to scan them, what verification results mean and what steps to take when a result raises concern.

A shared responsibility

A digital tax stamp is one verifiable element within a broader regulatory framework.

The strength of Malawi’s system depends on three controls working together: registration before stamps are issued, authentication after products enter circulation and enforcement when irregularities are discovered.

Manufacturers and importers must obtain and use stamps through the authorised process.

Distributors and retailers must exercise care over the products they handle.

Consumers can inspect and verify stamps before making purchasing decisions. Regulators must investigate anomalies and apply the law consistently.

When all these participants fulfil their roles, digital tax stamps can do more than confirm that excise obligations have been addressed.

They can support government revenue, protect legitimate brands, improve consumer confidence and help create a fairer commercial environment for businesses operating within Malawi’s formal economy.