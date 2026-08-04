Activist Namiwa to remain in police cell till August 12 for bail application

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Civil rights activist Sylvester Namiwa will remain in police custody till August 12, 2026 for his bail application on treason and false information publication charges.

The case has been committed to the High Court for bail application session on August 12 at 10:00am.

This means Namiwa will spend two under police custody.

He is currently being held at Area 3, Lilongwe Police Station.

Meanwhile while, three opposition political parties including have jointly called for the immediate release or bail of activist Namiwa, arguing that his arrest and prosecution on treason charges threaten democracy, freedom of expression and the rule of law in Malawi.

In a joint statement signed by People’s Development Party (PDP) President Kondwani Nankhumwa, United Transformation Movement (UTM) President Dalitso Kabambe and United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi, the three parties expressed concern over the decision to charge Namiwa with treason, describing it as one of the most serious offences under Malawi’s laws.