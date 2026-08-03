Malawi opposition parties demand Namiwa’s immediate release

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Three opposition political parties have jointly called for the immediate release or bail of activist Sylvester Namiwa, arguing that his arrest and prosecution on treason charges threaten democracy, freedom of expression and the rule of law in Malawi.

In a joint statement signed by People’s Development Party (PDP) President Kondwani Nankhumwa, United Transformation Movement (UTM) President Dalitso Kabambe and United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi, the three parties expressed concern over the decision to charge Namiwa with treason, describing it as one of the most serious offences under Malawi’s laws.

The parties said they had reviewed the charge sheet and were concerned that the treason allegation appears to be based mainly on statements Namiwa allegedly made during a television interview, without identifying any concrete act of violence, armed insurrection, recruitment or conspiracy aimed at overthrowing the lawfully constituted government.

According to the statement, political predictions, opinions or controversial remarks should not automatically be interpreted as treason, saying the Constitution protects freedom of opinion, expression, the press and political participation for every Malawian.

The opposition parties further said the separate charge concerning the alleged publication of false news should be determined by the courts based on evidence and in accordance with the law, while maintaining that Namiwa remains innocent until proven guilty.

They argued that Namiwa should not be subjected to prolonged pre-trial detention and called on the State to either release him immediately or grant him bail unless it can demonstrate before an independent court that continued detention is necessary in the interests of justice.

The three parties also warned against what they described as attempts to turn Malawi into a police state where criticism of government is treated as conspiracy, accountability as rebellion and dissenting voices as threats to the State.

The statement further clarified that the opposition’s position should not be construed as questioning the constitutional standing of Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah, saying she is not a party to Namiwa’s alleged remarks and should not be dragged into the matter.

They said their concern extends beyond Namiwa’s case, arguing that journalists, human rights defenders, activists, political leaders and ordinary citizens could face similar treatment if constitutional freedoms are not protected.

The parties have since called on the Government, law enforcement agencies and prosecuting authorities to handle the matter transparently, with restraint and in strict adherence to the Constitution and the laws of Malawi.

They also appealed to the United Nations, African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC), Commonwealth, Malawi Human Rights Commission, civil society organisations and other human rights bodies to closely monitor the case and engage relevant authorities to ensure Malawi upholds its constitutional and international human rights obligations.

The three opposition leaders concluded by urging Malawians to remain peaceful and allow the courts to handle the matter lawfully, while insisting that defending constitutional freedoms remains the responsibility of every citizen and leader regardless of political affiliation.