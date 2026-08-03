The theatre of the exempt: How Malawi’s selective justice validates Michael Usi’s blistering indictment

By Rick Dzida

Former Vice-President Michael Usi’s ⁠scathing denunciation of Malawi’s judicial system exposed a deep, systemic rot.

His remarks cut through the state’s performance art of anti-corruption to reveal a sobering reality: Malawi operates a bifurcated legal architecture where the politically insulated enjoy near-perpetual impunity, while public resources are systematically drained.

Usi’s critique addresses the reality of “selective justice”. The state displays boundless energy when prosecuting minor offenders, yet shifts into a state of paralysis when dealing with well-connected political actors.

This ecosystem allows high-profile figures to transform criminal indictments into minor, long-term administrative inconveniences.

In fact, former Vice-President Michael Usi’s fiery denunciation of “selective justice” is more than a critique of legal dysfunction; it is an indictment of an economic system that thrives on inequality.

In Malawi, when a politically connected elite escapes accountability, the consequences are felt directly by ordinary citizens.

The systemic failure to prosecute corruption is not a victimless procedural stalemate. It is a direct drain on public resources that cripples the economy, drives inflation, and locks millions of Malawians into deep poverty.

Every high-profile corruption case that is dropped or dragged out indefinitely represents a massive, unrecovered loss to the public treasury.

When billions of kwacha are diverted into private bank accounts, the state loses its capacity to fund essential public services.

Corruption scandals, such as the Zuneth Sattar procurement network, inflate the cost of government goods and services.

When contracts are awarded based on bribes rather than competitive bidding, the state overpays by double or triple the market value.

This artificial inflation drains foreign exchange reserves and leaves the government with less money for national development.

When prosecutors issue a nolle prosequi or let cases stall for decades—as seen in the dropped charges against former President Bakili Muluzi or the late Vice-President Saulos Chilima—the state abandons all claims to the stolen capital.

This forfeited money could have stabilized the local currency, funded agricultural subsidies, or built critical infrastructure.

The money lost to unchecked corruption is paid for by the most vulnerable sectors of Malawian society.

The national budget is zero-sum; money that goes toward paying for inflated, corrupt contracts is directly taken away from hospitals, schools, and social safety nets.

Public hospitals across Malawi face chronic shortages of basic medicines, operational ambulances, and cancer treatment equipment.

The funds needed to restock these lifelines are instead tied up in the frozen assets of defendants out on bail or permanently lost when cases are dropped.

Road networks remain unpaved, electricity grids suffer from frequent blackouts, and schools lack basic learning materials. Selective justice ensures that infrastructure funds are treated as private funds for the politically connected, slowing down national development.

The economic damage of selective justice extends beyond the national budget, affecting the broader macroeconomic environment and lowering the standard of living for all Malawians.

International investors avoid markets where the rule of law is applied selectively. When contracts can be overturned by bribes and corrupt actors enjoy legal immunity, doing business becomes too risky. This lack of investment stifles job creation, keeping unemployment high and preventing the growth of new industries.

Malawi’s economy relies heavily on donor support. When the state repeatedly drops high-profile corruption cases, international partners lose confidence and withdraw direct budget support.

This sudden loss of foreign aid forces the government to borrow heavily from domestic banks, which drives up interest rates and makes it harder for local businesses to secure loans.

To cover the budget deficits caused by corruption and lost donor aid, the central bank is often forced to print more money or devalue the kwacha. This drives up the cost of imported goods, fuel, and food, reducing the purchasing power of ordinary citizens and making basic necessities unaffordable.

Selective justice creates an unfair economic system where ordinary citizens face harsh penalties for survival-driven crimes, while the politically connected face no consequences for large-scale theft.

This dynamic undermines public trust, discourages honest tax compliance, and signals that the path to wealth lies in political connection rather than productivity.

In conclusion, as Michael Usi pointed out, until the legal system holds everyone accountable, Malawi’s economy will continue to protect the wealthy at the expense of its people.