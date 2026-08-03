Monday, 3 Aug 2026

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Law and order Malawi

Malawi rights activist Namiwa charged with treason

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MaraviPost

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost-The country’s Civil Rights group under the banner Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director Slyvester Namiwa has been charged with treason and publication of false news likely to cause alarm.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda read out the charges in Lilongwe on Monday afternoon, August 3, 2026.

The activist is accused of committing the offences during an interview with Luntha Tv in July this year.

The Court has since committed Namiwa to the High Court for further proceedings.

The activist was arrested on Thursday last week.

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CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa charged with treason

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