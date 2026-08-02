WAFCON 2026:First Lady Mutharika salutes fearless Scorchers performance

…..Malawi 3-1 Egypt….

By Edwin Mbewe

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, has showered praise on the Malawi National Women’s Football Team, the Scorchers, following their sensational performances at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), declaring that the team has proven it belongs among Africa’s football elite.

In what is fast becoming one of the greatest stories in Malawian football history, the tournament debutants have defied all odds, sending shockwaves across the continent with back-to-back victories over two African giants.

The Scorchers first produced the biggest upset of the tournament by defeating defending champions and 10-time African champions Nigeria 3-2 in a thrilling Group C encounter.

Inspired by the brilliance of sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, Malawi silenced one of Africa’s most decorated football nations and announced their arrival on the grandest stage.

Any doubts that the victory over Nigeria was a stroke of luck were emphatically erased just days later.

The Lovemore Fazili-coached side delivered another masterclass, overpowering Egypt 3-1 in a commanding display that has significantly boosted Malawi’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Goals from Rose Kabzere, Faith Chimzimu and Temwa Chawinga capped another memorable night for the Scorchers, whose fearless attacking football has won admiration across the continent.

Reacting to the historic victory over Egypt, the First Lady could not hide her excitement.

“I am overjoyed and thrilled by the outstanding performance of our girls’ national football team at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.”

“In just two games, the girls have proven that anything is possible with dedication, commitment and discipline,” she said.

Mutharika dismissed suggestions that Malawi’s victory over Nigeria was a fluke, saying the team’s latest triumph had confirmed their status as genuine contenders.

“While some thought that defeating the defending champions, Nigeria, was a fluke, the team made another bold statement today by beating Egypt, another continental heavyweight. They are not at the tournament just to participate, but to compete.

As their number one supporter, such spirited performances bring a massive smile to my face.

“I wish them continued success as we aim to qualify for our first-ever World Cup,” she added.”

With confidence soaring and belief growing by the day, the Scorchers now turn their attention to a mouthwatering showdown against regional rivals Zambia’s Copper Queens who lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their final Group C fixture.

Although they arrived in Morocco as underdogs making their WAFCON debut, the Scorchers have emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest revelations.

Their fearless brand of football, resilience and attacking flair have captivated fans, while standout performances from Rose Kabzere, Faith Chimzimu, Leticia Chinyamula, Sabina Thom, Ireen Khumalo, and sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga have inspired a nation dreaming of history.

What began as a debut campaign has transformed into a statement of intent.

The Scorchers are no longer the tournament’s surprise package—they are contenders sitting in the summit of group C with 6 points while Zambia follows on second and the Falcons of Nigeria are third as Egypt anchor.

And with history beckoning, an entire nation will be watching as Malawi’s football queens chase a place in the knockout stages and continue writing one of the most remarkable chapters in the country’s sporting history.