2026 WAFCON: Malawi squad boosted as Asimenye Simwaka rejoins Scorchers Camp

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Women’s Football Team has received a major boost ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as forward Asimenye Simwaka rejoined the Scorchers camp following her participation in the Commonwealth Games.

Simwaka, who represented Malawi in athletics, returns to the squad after her campaign on the track came to an end.

Her return adds pace, experience and attacking options to the Scorchers as they continue preparations for the continental tournament.

The versatile athlete is expected to strengthen the team as Malawi looks to make a strong impression at WAFCON.

The Scorchers have won two matches against defending champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Egypt 3-2 and 3-1 respectively.

The team just needs a draw to automatically go to quarter finals of the tournament as it has six points from two game.

Zamba and Nigeria have three points after losing one match each from Nigeria and Malawi respectively.

If Zambia beat Nigeria on Sunday, could be automatic qualification for Malawi.

The final last two matches for the 2026 WAFCON Group C is slated for August 5: Malawi vs Zambia, and Nigeria vs Egypt.