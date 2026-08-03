NFRA buys 13.9mts of maize from farmers within a week

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has purchased 13,967 metric tonnes of maize worth over MK12 billion across the country since the exercise began on July 22, this year.

NFRA Chief Executive Officer Bruce Munthali disclosed the development on Sunday during a tour of Kazomba Depot in Mzimba by the agency’s Board of Trustees.

The visit was aimed at assessing progress in maize purchases and storage.

Munthali said the bulk of the purchases have been made through to Kanengo Depot in Lilongwe.

He added that the agency is optimistic more maize will be procured, “NFRA has already issued a large number of contracts to suppliers”.

Board of Trustees Chairperson Reverend Matiya Nkhoma commended NFRA staff for the way the purchased maize is being handled and stored at Kazomba Depot.

Rev. Nkhoma, however, warned staff against taking shortcuts that could undermine established management procedures.

He cautioned that such lapses could allow some contract awardees to sell rotten maize through fraudulent means.