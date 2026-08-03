Why embattled Batatawala still linked to Malawi Govt business amid ongoing court cases on corruption, tax evasion, fraud, money laundering?

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled Indian businessman and state capture kingpin Abdul Karim Batatawala remains linked to government business despite years of legal battles and questions surrounding public procurement, raising fresh concerns about accountability and the enforcement of public contracting standards.

The latest development came in the High Court’s Commercial Division, where Justice Jabbar Alide directed parties in a civil dispute involving Chaudhary Azhar Mahmood and seven defendants, including Batatawala, to engage in discussions and report back to the court today Monday.

The case centres on a house that Mahmood alleges was used as security in a business arrangement and was later wrongfully transferred following a commercial disagreement.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Mahmood’s lawyer, Bright Theu, said his client entered into a business arrangement with Batatawala and his son to supply electrical materials for a contract with the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

According to Theu, Batatawala required Mahmood to provide his house as security for the transaction.

However, the MAREP contract was allegedly cancelled after delays in the supply of materials, triggering the dispute now before the court.

Lawyer Tamando Chokhotho, representing one of the defendants Batatawala declined to comment, saying the matter is a private case before the court.

The civil dispute comes against the backdrop of longstanding criminal and commercial proceedings involving Batatawala.

In 2021, the Attorney General challenged several contracts between Batatawala’s companies and the Department of Immigration, including a MK12.3 billion contract for the supply of uniforms.

Court documents and public statements at the time alleged that the contracts lacked Treasury approval, carried the same contract number despite involving separate transactions, and did not specify the quantities of goods to be supplied.

Batatawala has denied wrongdoing, and the matters have remained before the courts.

The government also rejected an out-of-court settlement proposal after Batatawala’s companies sought payment of approximately MK53 billion from the State.

Separately, Batatawala and a former Chief Immigration Officer have faced money laundering charges, with the cases continuing through the judicial process. The charges remain before the courts, and no conviction has been recorded.

The continuation of legal proceedings has prompted renewed public debate over how companies and individuals facing unresolved procurement and financial crime cases continue to participate in government business.

Critics argue that public institutions should strengthen due diligence and procurement oversight to safeguard public resources, while others maintain that individuals and companies are entitled to continue operating unless legally barred or convicted by a competent court.

The Batatawala cases, together with other high-profile prosecutions involving prominent business figures, have become a broader test of Malawi’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and equal application of the law.

As the court proceedings continue, many Malawians will be watching closely not only for the outcome of the individual cases, but also for what they reveal about the country’s ability to uphold integrity in public procurement and the administration of justice to people like Batatawala who have captured the state and continue to break the laws .