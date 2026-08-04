NBM plc boosts CPA Africa Region Conference with MK24 million sponsorship

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s preparations to host the 55th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region Conference have received a boost after National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc contributed K24 million towards the event.

The sponsorship will go towards the procurement of branded tourist bags that will be distributed to more than 300 delegates expected to attend the conference from 19 African countries.

The bags are intended to serve as souvenirs, promoting Malawi long after the conference concludes.

NBM plc Head of Corporate Banking, Bernard Masi presented the dummy cheque to the Speaker of Parliament, Sameer Gaffar Suleman during a ceremony held at the Parliament Building on Friday.

Masi said the Bank considered it important to support an event that will place Malawi in the continental spotlight.

“We believe this is a very important national event. The Parliament of Malawi is going to host delegates from 19 countries, with over 300 delegates expected to attend. As the biggest bank in Malawi, we felt it was important to play our part by providing sponsorship for this significant function,” said Masi.

He said the sponsorship demonstrates the bank’s broader commitment to promoting Malawi beyond the conference itself.

“This is one way of marketing Malawi. The delegates will leave not only with the bags but also with lasting memories of Malawi whenever they see them long after the conference,” he said.

Suleman described the sponsorship as a strong endorsement of both Parliament and Malawi’s capacity to host a major continental event.

“This is a vote of confidence. It means that our own institutions are now showing confidence in their own Parliament. They have realised that it is important to work with Parliament which represents all Malawians from every corner of the country,” said Suleman.

He said the conference also presents Malawi with an opportunity to showcase its identity and hospitality to delegates from across the continent.

“We have an opportunity to showcase our culture, our tourist attractions and the warmth of our people. Malawi is known as the Warm Heart of Africa, and we want our visitors to experience that warmth. When they return home, we want them to speak positively about Malawi and come back again with their families for holidays,” he said.

The 55th CPA Africa Region Conference will bring together parliamentary delegations from Commonwealth African member countries to discuss issues affecting legislatures and strengthen cooperation among the region’s parliaments.