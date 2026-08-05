NBM plc Chief Jiya rallies support for Scorchers ahead of Zambia clash

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya has rallied the Malawi National Women’s Football Team, the Scorchers, ahead of their crucial Group C encounter against Zambia at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco on Wednesday.

As the team’s official sponsor, Jiya praised the players for inspiring the nation and elevating the profile of women’s football in Malawi.

“You have done more than win football matches; you have given Malawi something to believe in. With every challenge you have embraced and every victory you have earned, you have united our nation in hope, pride and purpose,” said Jiya.

He said the team’s journey at WAFCON has inspired a new generation of young girls to pursue their dreams while bringing together millions of Malawians behind a common cause.

“From young girls who now dare to dream, to millions of Malawians cheering you on from every corner of the country, your journey has reminded us that no dream is too great when it is pursued with courage, discipline and belief,” he said.

Jiya urged the players to approach the Zambia match with confidence, determination and a strong sense of national pride.

He said regardless of the outcome of the tournament, the team has already made history by transforming perceptions of women’s football in Malawi.

The Bank said the team’s performance at the tournament demonstrates the positive impact that sustained investment and support can have on women’s sport.

The Scorchers face Zambia after thumping Egypt and Nigeria at the continental competition.