AFRICA’S GEN Z BACKS DEMOCRACY – BUT WANTS AN AFRICAN MODEL THAT DELIVERS

African Youth Survey 2026 reveals a generation that still believes in democracy, but wants a model rooted in African realities, youth representation, jobs, accountability and stability

73% of young Africans say democracy is always preferable to any other form of government, while 64% reject one-party rule.

56% say Western-style democracy is not suitable for Africa, with national unity and stability (48%), free and fair elections (46%) and leaders who create jobs and provide services (43%) identified as key to an African-style democracy.

76% say leaders are out of touch with the needs and aspirations of young people, while 76% believe there are too few young people in government.

79% would be more likely to vote for political parties that fielded more young candidates, 79% support a Minister for Youth and 65% support age limits for presidents and prime ministers.

29 July 2026, Johannesburg: Africa’s young people remain committed to democracy, but frustration over economic pressure and unresponsive leadership means a majority today reject the idea that Western-style democracy offers the right model for the continent, according to the 2026 African Youth Survey.

The latest African Youth Survey, commissioned by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation and conducted by PSB Insights, interviewed 4,901 young Africans aged 18 to 24 across 16 countries in March 2026. It is the largest edition yet of the recurring survey, which was launched in 2020 to give governments, business, civil society and the media a rigorous understanding of the views of Africa’s rising generation.

The 2026 survey shows young Africans continue to support elections, free speech, equality before the law and accountable government. But at the same time they want political systems that are more rooted in African realities and more capable of delivering jobs, services, stability and representation.

It also exposes a direct challenge to Africa’s older political class: 76% say leaders are out of touch with young people, 76% say there are too few young people in government and 65% support age limits for presidents and prime ministers.

The findings arrive after a wave of youth-led mobilisation across parts of the continent, with Gen Z protesters taking to the streets over taxation, corruption, cost of living pressures, public services and political accountability. The survey provides a wider context for these movements and suggests that youth mobilisation should not be read simply as anti-government anger, but rather reflect a wider generational demand for systems that listen to and deliver for Africa’s young people.

Some 73% of respondents said democracy is always preferable to any other form of government, up from 71% in 2024. Support for non-democratic government has fallen to 23%, from 27% in 2024. Nearly two-thirds (64%) reject one-party rule and clear majorities oppose abolishing elections and parliament in favour of unchecked presidential authority.

Yet one of the survey’s most significant findings is that 56% say Western-style democracy is not suitable for Africa. Although the figure has fallen slightly from 61% in 2024, it points to a generation seeking a democratic model that reflects African realities rather than imported assumptions and shows that young Africans continue to question whether imported institutional models are sufficiently responsive to local realities, economic pressures and expectations of leadership

When asked what African-style democracy should mean, respondents put national unity and stability first (48%), followed by free and fair elections (46%), leaders who create jobs and provide services (43%) and community participation (36%). The responses show that ‘African-style democracy’ is not a fixed doctrine, but a broad demand for systems that feel legitimate and effective.

Ivor Ichikowitz, Founder and Commissioner of the African Youth Survey, said:

“Let us be honest about what Africa’s young people are saying. They have not abandoned democracy. They have abandoned the patience to be lectured about democracy by leaders and institutions that cannot deliver work, safety, fairness, clean government and a future worth staying for.

“That is why an African form of democracy is not a retreat from democratic values. It is the only way to make them real. Africa’s young people want elections, rights and freedom of speech, but they also want systems rooted in their own societies, capable of holding nations together, creating jobs – and giving communities a genuine voice. If they don’t get that then we risk losing a generation it is meant to serve.”

A generation that feels powerful, but not understood

The survey also highlights a sharp generational disconnect. On one hand, 70% of young Africans say their voice matters to national leaders and 84% are confident that young people can meaningfully influence political decision-making over the next five years.

But though African youth believe they can shape politics, many do not believe existing leadership structures are sufficiently responsive to them. In Nigeria (38%), South Africa (48%) and Congo Brazzaville (48%), fewer than half of respondents say their voice matters to national leadership.

More than three-quarters (76%) say there are too few young people in government, while 79% would be more likely to vote for a political party that fielded more young candidates. A further 79% support creating a dedicated Minister for Youth and 65% support age limits for presidents and prime ministers, with 57 years old identified as the preferred upper limit.

Ichikowitz added: “While young Africans believe in their own ability to create change, most also believe political leaders remain disconnected from their realities and aspirations. This creates both an opportunity and a risk. Governments that genuinely engage young people, bring them into decision-making and create pathways for leadership will unlock enormous energy and innovation. Those that continue to treat youth as spectators rather than partners risk becoming increasingly disconnected from the societies they govern.”

Not anti-democracy, but anti-failure

The survey also shows that young Africans are weighing democratic process against practical delivery more openly than before. Respondents are almost evenly divided between governments that deliver effectively even if democratic input is limited (48%) and governments that strictly uphold democratic procedures even if decision-making is slower (47%).

Ichikowitz added: “What this finding reveals is something deeper: a growing frustration with democratic systems that promise inclusion and opportunity but fail to deliver meaningful improvements in people’s daily lives.

“Perhaps the most important lesson is that African youth do not see a contradiction between democracy and delivery. They want both. They want freedom and opportunity. They want accountability and effectiveness. They want elections and economic progress.”

This tension is particularly striking in countries with strong democratic traditions. Youth in South Africa (61%) and Ghana (60%) are more likely to prioritise governments that can deliver results quickly and effectively. By contrast, youth in countries where democratic systems have faced greater pressure, such as Zambia (66%), Mozambique (60%) and Chad (58%), are more likely to prioritise democratic process.

A varied continental picture

The survey reveals substantial variation across the continent. Support for democracy is strongest in Zambia (83%) and Kenya (81%). Burkina Faso presents one of the most complex pictures, with 49% saying democracy is preferable and 44% saying non-democratic government can be preferable under certain circumstances.

Countries also differ sharply on whether young people feel heard by leaders, whether they feel treated equally before the law and whether they support different forms of political action. The results underline a sharply varied continental picture, shaped by different economic, security and governance realities.

The Afro-optimism paradox

The demand for a more Africa-appropriate democratic model comes at a moment when young Africans are more optimistic than they were two years ago. Some 43% now say Africa is going in the right direction, up from 37% in 2024 and a return to pre-pandemic levels. Over half (51%) say they are optimistic or excited about the future of their own country, a sharp rise from 35% in 2024. Yet the rising cost of living remains the single biggest pressure of the past five years, and jobs and corruption now sit at the top of the youth agenda.

This renewed optimism is not evenly distributed. Confidence is highest in Rwanda, Somalia, Burkina Faso and Ghana, while pessimism remains pronounced in Kenya, South Africa, Mozambique, Chad and Nigeria. The results point to a continent where the overall mood is recovering, but where the experience of young people still differs sharply from country to country.

The rising cost of living is named as the single event or development that has had the biggest impact on Africa over the past five years, selected by 27% of respondents. When asked what Africa most needs to progress, young Africans put creating new, well-paying jobs first at 27%, followed closely by reducing government corruption at 25%. Making it easier to start a business is now selected by 16%, up from 10% in 2020.