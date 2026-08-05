NBM “Waku WAFCON” winners cherish Morocco experience

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The grand winners of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s ‘Waku WAFCON’ promotion have cherished the trip to Morocco’s experience, where they witnessed the Malawi National Women’s Football Team make history during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The all-expenses-paid trip rewarded loyal customers and staff through the bank’s promotional campaign, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support the Scorchers during their maiden WAFCON appearance while experiencing Morocco’s rich culture and historic landmarks.

The winners travelled from Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre ahead of Malawi’s Group C opener against Nigeria at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

The Scorchers stunned the defending champions with a historic 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

Speaking after returning home on Friday, one of the winners Charles Msatiyenda described the experience as unforgettable.

“It was a very historic moment, both for me and for the Scorchers. It was their first appearance at WAFCON, and we were privileged to witness their first-ever victory. Seeing them defeat the defending champions made the experience even more memorable,” he said.

Msatiyenda commended NBM plc for rewarding customer loyalty, saying his win proved that every eligible customer has a genuine chance of benefiting from the bank’s promotions.

“I never imagined that I would win. Out of thousands of National Bank customers, I was selected. This shows that these promotions are real and that National Bank genuinely values its customers regardless of who they are or what they do,” he said.

NBM plc Financial Crimes Manager and winner of the bank’s ‘Scorchers in You’ staff challenge, Halima Mangani, said the trip was equally memorable as it marked her first long-haul international journey.

“The trip was wonderful. It was my first time travelling on such a long flight, and everything went well. The highlight was watching Malawi play Nigeria and seeing the Scorchers win. I wish them all the best in the remaining matches because they have shown great determination,” she said.

Mangani thanked NBM plc for giving employees an opportunity to participate in the promotion, saying it strengthened staff engagement while allowing them to support the national team alongside customers.

“I thank everyone who voted for me, from fellow staff members to members of the public on Facebook. Their support made this trip possible,” she said.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo- Hiwa said the promotions were designed to reward customer loyalty while creating memorable experiences for both customers and employees.

“At NBM plc, we believe banking goes beyond providing financial services. Through the ‘Waku WAFCON’ and ‘Scorchers in You’ promotions, we wanted to reward loyalty while giving our customers and staff the opportunity to witness history and proudly support the Scorchers on one of Africa’s biggest football stages,” she said.

Mphepo-Hiwa said the bank was pleased to see the winners return with lasting memories that reflected the success of the initiative.

Beyond the football action, the winners also explored some of Morocco’s iconic attractions, including the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, the Hassan Tower and Mausoleum in Rabat, and the historic city of Fez, where they experienced traditional leather-making.