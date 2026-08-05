Parliament applauds Scorchers for historic 2026 WAFCON run

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Parliament on Monday honoured the Malawi National Women’s Football Team, the Scorchers, with a standing ovation for their remarkable showing at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The recognition came during proceedings when Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Whip Monica Chang’anamuno raised a point of order, asking the House to acknowledge the team’s performance on the continental stage.

Speaker of Parliament, Sameer Suleman led members in paying tribute to the Scorchers, describing their campaign as a proud moment for Malawi.

He said the team had put the country on the map with their results and fighting spirit.

The Speaker further pledged to receive the team at the airport upon their return from Morocco, saying they deserve a befitting welcome for flying the Malawi flag high.

He also urged government, the private sector and Malawians to rally behind the Scorchers with continued support.

The Scorchers are making their debut at WAFCON 2026 and have made a strong start in Group C.

The team collected six points from their opening two matches, including a 3-2 win over defending champions Nigeria and a 3-1 victory against Egypt.

Their final group match is set for Wednesday against Zambia.

A good result in that fixture would see Malawi advance to the quarterfinals as they chase further progress in the tournament.

Parliament’s gesture was welcomed by Members of Parliament (MPs) across party lines, who said the Scorchers’ achievements should inspire greater investment in women’s sports in the country.