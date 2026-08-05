Five athletes go missing in Glasgow

GLASGOW-(MaraviPost)-Five athletes who travelled to Scotland to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games have reportedly gone missing after the conclusion of the tournament.

According to Reuters, four boxers from Uganda and one boxer from Pakistan failed to return to their respective teams, prompting Police Scotland to launch investigations into their whereabouts.

The reports indicate that the athletes disappeared shortly after the Games ended, raising concerns among officials from their national delegations.

Police Scotland has since opened investigations to establish the whereabouts of the missing athletes.

Authorities are working with Commonwealth Games organisers and other relevant agencies as part of the ongoing investigations.

Officials have not yet disclosed where the athletes may have gone or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

The reasons behind the disappearance remain unknown as investigations continue.

The incident has attracted international attention, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate the athletes.

The Commonwealth Games brought together thousands of athletes from across the Commonwealth to compete in different sporting disciplines.

Most participating athletes have already returned to their respective home countries.

However, the disappearance of the five athletes has overshadowed the successful conclusion of the Games.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred during the Commonwealth Games.During the 2014 Commonwealth Games, which were also hosted in Glasgow, several athletes also failed to return to their home countries after the competition.

The 2014 incident similarly prompted investigations by the authorities.

Officials have appealed for any information that could assist in tracing the missing athletes.

Police Scotland says inquiries are ongoing and more updates will be provided as investigations progress.