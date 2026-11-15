Portugal immortalises Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 shirt

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Portugal’s national football team has honoured Cristiano Ronaldo by preserving his iconic No. 7 shirt design in recognition of his contribution to the country’s football history.

According to international sports media reports, the Portuguese Football Federation introduced a redesigned No. 7 as a tribute to Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s international encounter against Denmark on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

In a special pre-match ceremony, Portugal’s players and mascots walked onto the pitch wearing Ronaldo’s famous No. 7 shirts, creating an emotional moment in recognition of the former captain’s legacy.

The gesture was part of a wider tribute by the Portuguese Football Federation, which announced that the original design of the No. 7 would remain permanently associated with Ronaldo.

The federation accompanied the announcement with a message declaring “Time to debut a new 7. Because there’s one that will be eternal.”

The new design features a horizontal line crossing through the number seven, distinguishing it from the original version famously worn by Ronaldo throughout his international career.

The decision does not mean Portugal has retired the No. 7 shirt completely, as future players will still be allowed to wear the number but with the newly introduced design.

Carlos Forbs, the 22-year-old Club Brugge winger, became the first player to wear the redesigned No. 7 during the encounter against Denmark.

The tribute also extended to supporters, who displayed a special banner carrying the words “OBRIGADO CAPI7ÃO”, which translates to “Thank you, captain”.

The banner creatively incorporated the number seven into the Portuguese word for captain, highlighting the strong connection between Ronaldo and the national team.

Ronaldo leaves behind an outstanding international record, having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, making him the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

During his international career, he established himself as one of the most influential figures in Portuguese football, leading the national team through several major international competitions.

One of his biggest achievements came in 2016 when he captained Portugal to its first UEFA European Championship title after defeating France in the final.

He also helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019, further strengthening his place in the country’s football history.

The decision to preserve his original No. 7 design represents a symbolic recognition of his achievements and influence, ensuring that future generations will continue to associate the iconic version with his name.

Portugal’s tribute demonstrates that although the national team will move forward with new players and new ambitions, Ronaldo’s contribution to its football identity will remain part of its history.