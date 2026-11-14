Zimbabweans brace for dark Christmas

….as Hwange units 7, 8 go offline for major annual maintenance….

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe is bracing for a difficult festive season for electricity supply after the national power utility announced that two of its biggest generating units will be shut down for annual maintenance for more than two months.

In a notice dated November 12, 2026, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Private Limited advised stakeholders of a planned preventive maintenance outage on Hwange Units 7 and 8, commencing on November 15, 2026.

Unit 7 is expected to return to service on 4 January 2027, while Unit 8 is scheduled to return on 26 January 2027.

The two units, at Hwange Thermal Power Station in Matabeleland North, are among the newest and most important additions to Zimbabwe’s grid.

Their simultaneous shutdown will temporarily remove a large chunk of domestic generation capacity at a time when households and businesses are already familiar with load shedding and unstable supply.

ZESA described the maintenance as part of its routine asset management strategy aimed at sustaining plant performance, improving operational reliability and ensuring the continued availability of generating units for the national grid.

In other words, the utility says short-term pain is necessary to avoid longer, unplanned breakdowns later.

“The maintenance programme forms part of the utility’s routine asset management strategy aimed at sustaining plant performance, improving operational reliability and ensuring the continued availability of generating units for the national grid,” ZESA said in the notice.

The utility also listed several measures it says will mitigate the temporary reduction in generation capacity.

Those measures include increased generation at Kariba Power Station during peak periods whilst continuing to manage lake water levels responsibly.

Kariba, on the Zambezi River on the border with Zambia, remains Zimbabwe’s largest source of hydropower, but its output is limited by water allocations and the need to protect the lake for future generation.

ZESA’s emphasis on responsible management of water levels is a recognition of that delicate balance.

The utility also plans to draw on regional imports on the Southern African Power Pool, known as SAPP, to supplement local generation.

The regional pool allows member countries in Southern Africa to trade surplus electricity, a lifeline that Zimbabwe has frequently relied on during periods of domestic shortfall.

In addition, ZESA said it is securing additional capacity from new Independent Power Producers, or IPPs, through signed power purchase agreements.

The move reflects a broader shift in Zimbabwe’s energy policy toward opening the market to private producers, particularly in solar and other renewables, to reduce dependence on ageing thermal plants.

ZESA also said it is adding renewable energy to the national energy mix through solar plants being brought onto the grid, alongside embedded generation support.

Officials say these measures will be supported by the typically lower electricity demand during this period of the year.

Demand in Zimbabwe often eases during the December holiday period as many factories, offices and schools close, although household demand can rise as families gather and travel.

Despite the assurances, the announcement is likely to raise concern among manufacturers, miners, retailers and households. Hwange Units 7 and 8 were commissioned to ease chronic power shortages and reduce the country’s reliance on imports and expensive emergency power.

Any extended outage at Hwange therefore puts pressure on Kariba, on imports and on the finances of the utility, which must pay for power from the region and from private producers.

For businesses, even a planned outage can mean production losses if supply becomes unpredictable. For households, it can mean longer hours without power for cooking, lighting, refrigeration and charging phones.

ZESA has urged customers to use electricity efficiently during this period.

“Customers are encouraged to use electricity efficiently during this period and supply interruptions should be reported to our National Contact Centre on 704,” the utility said.

“ZESA Private Limited remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity to all customers. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and stakeholders as we undertake this essential maintenance programme to strengthen the long-term reliability of the national power system,” the statement concluded.

The notice was signed by Stakeholder Relations.

The coming weeks will be a test of whether the mitigation plan can hold. If Kariba generation, regional imports, IPPs and solar can cover the gap, Zimbabwe may get through the festive season with limited disruption.

If any of those sources falter, the outage at Hwange could quickly translate into longer and more frequent cuts for homes and industry.