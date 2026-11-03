Zimbabwe man gets life sentence for killing ex-lover

HWANGE-(MaraviPost)-A 45-year-old man who followed his former lover after she fled an abusive relationship in South Africa has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her in Zimbabwe.

The High Court of Zimbabwe sitting in Hwange jailed the man from Zinyangeni Village, under Chief Nkalakatha in Nkayi, for the murder of Princess Janet Ncube.

He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for attempted murder after stabbing a 72-year-old man in a separate attack on the same night.

The victim was employed as a cook at Inkisela Lodges in Nkayi and resided at Mbondweni Village under Chief Tshugulu. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), she had fled an abusive relationship with the offender in South Africa on December 17, 2025, and sought refuge at her mother’s homestead in Nkayi.

The offender continued pursuing her, demanding that she return to him. After she refused, he threatened to kill her and her family, authored a six-page handwritten note outlining his intentions, and travelled to Nkayi, where he stalked her and her relatives.

On January 28, 2026, at around 2000 hours, he confronted Ncube as she left Inkisela Lodges with her new boyfriend. After threatening the boyfriend and forcing him to flee, he dragged Ncube towards the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Nkayi offices, where he stabbed her 13 times. She died at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, he attacked a 72-year-old man near Junction Down Stores, stabbing him once in the back with the same Okapi knife. The victim survived and received treatment at Nkayi District Hospital.

Police arrested the offender and recovered the blood-stained knife and the handwritten note.

The NPAZ said it strongly condemns gender-based violence and warned that perpetrators will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.