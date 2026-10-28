Zimbabwe on man hunt for armed robbery suspect caught on CCTV withdrawing US$1,000 using stolen bank card

HARARE–(MaraviPost)-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed for information to identify an armed robbery suspect captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) withdrawing money using a stolen bank card.

The incident is linked to a robbery and rape case that occurred in Budiriro, Harare, on 22 December 2025.

According to police, the suspect was captured on camera withdrawing US$1,000 using a bank card stolen during the attack.

Police have released the CCTV images and are urging members of the public who may have information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information that may assist with investigations is asked to report at any nearest police station.

In other news, ZRP has released the names of persons who were arrested, convicted and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life for various offences during the week ending 25th October 2026.

In a press statement issued on 26th October 2026, police said the convictions were for murder, rape, escape from lawful custody, robbery, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, offences under the Electricity Act and theft and damage of electricity and railway infrastructure.

The following are the convicted persons and the sentences imposed:

Amos Nduna (35) was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder committed in Chipinge on 5th May 2025.

Felix Siyatunya (48) was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder committed in Mutare in 2023.

Lucia Chibhangu (27) was convicted and sentenced to 27 years imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody, a series of robbery cases and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs in Masvingo between 08th and 14th August 2026.

Moses Pandehuni (22) was convicted and sentenced to 27 years imprisonment for murder committed in Shurugwi on 17th May 2026.

Brian Chanachimwe (34) was convicted and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder committed in Waterfalls on 13th January 2026.

Tinotenda Zambara (32) was convicted and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment for murder committed in Chitungwiza in 2025.

Simbarashe Chikoto (35) was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder committed in Mutoko on 05th August 2022.

Jonah Nekati (40) was convicted and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for murder committed in Waterfalls on 13th January 2026.

Japhet Dzviti (76) was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape committed in Sadza in 2023.

Tichaona Chiduku (42) was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape committed in Sadza in 2023.

Hope Korongwe (37) was convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of 150 kilogrammes of dagga in Beitbridge on 10th October 2026.

Donald Chatora (26) was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for an offence under the Electricity Act committed in Chikanga on 06th October 2026.

Clive Mupare (33) was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for an offence under the Electricity Act committed in Chikanga on 06th October 2026.

Tinashe Marapira (35) was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for an offence under the Electricity Act committed in Masvingo on 08th September 2022.

Yobbie Muzumba (26) was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for an offence under the Electricity Act committed in Masvingo on 08th September 2026.

Givemore Moyo (35) was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for stealing eight rolls of locomotive copper cables in Bulawayo on 09th September 2026.