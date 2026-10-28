Mbappé apologises as Mao meme sparks China backlash

BEIJING-(MaraviPost)-Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has apologised to Chinese fans after comments about a viral meme portraying him as former Chinese leader Mao Zedong triggered widespread online anger, with major brands and sports broadcasters reportedly distancing themselves from the controversy.

The French football superstar described his remarks as “ill-judged” and acknowledged that they had hurt people in China and Chinese communities around the world, according to the BBC.

Spanish football league La Liga has also apologised for the offence caused to Chinese supporters.

The controversy erupted after Mbappé reportedly discussed the meme during an interview on French talk show The Bridge.

The viral image superimposes his face onto a figure resembling Mao, reflecting an online trend that jokingly portrays the striker as a “dictator” because of his enormous influence in football.

Although Mbappé reportedly did not mention Mao by name in the circulating clip, his reference to a Chinese dictator sparked fierce criticism across Chinese social media platforms.

Some users called for a boycott of both the player and Real Madrid, while others demanded greater cultural and historical sensitivity from international celebrities.

The backlash has extended beyond social media, raising concerns about the potential commercial consequences for Mbappé.

Chinese companies have issued statements distancing themselves from remarks or actions considered offensive to national sentiment, although some announcements did not explicitly identify the footballer.

Dairy producer Mengniu and drinks company Dongpeng were among the businesses whose statements drew attention amid the controversy.

Their positions highlighted the sensitivity surrounding public figures who enjoy substantial commercial opportunities in China, one of the world’s major consumer markets.

The dispute has also reportedly affected football broadcasting. Chinese media reports cited by the BBC indicate that state broadcaster CCTV will stop showing La Liga matches, while Chinese news applications will no longer feature content related to Mbappé.

China’s foreign ministry has also weighed in, saying remarks that offend Chinese people would naturally attract opposition within society.

The response has further elevated the controversy from an online dispute into a wider debate about cultural respect and the responsibilities of international sporting celebrities.

Mao remains a politically sensitive figure in China because of his central role in founding the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

His rule was marked by major political campaigns, including the Great Leap Forward, which contributed to a catastrophic famine that killed tens of millions, and the Cultural Revolution, which brought widespread persecution and violence.

Despite the devastating consequences associated with parts of his rule, Mao continues to hold a prominent place in China’s official historical narrative, with the ruling Communist Party recognising his central role in the country’s revolutionary history.

This makes comparisons involving his image particularly sensitive for many Chinese citizens.

Mbappé’s popularity in China has helped make the country an important market for his public profile and commercial interests. The controversy highlights the risks international athletes face when comments intended as humour collide with political sensitivities, historical experiences and national identity in countries where they have substantial fan bases.

Mbappé has previously acknowledged that jokes comparing him with authoritarian leaders can go too far, particularly when they risk overlooking the suffering caused by historical dictators.

His latest apology appears intended to calm the backlash, but whether it will restore his standing among Chinese supporters and reassure commercial partners remains uncertain.