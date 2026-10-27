Israel elections deadlock leave Netanyahu’s future uncertain

JERUSALEM-(MaraviPost)-Israel’s election has produced an uncertain political outcome, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival both appearing unable to secure an outright victory, according to exit polls.

CNN reported that the exit polls point to a closely contested race, leaving neither side with a clear path to an undisputed mandate as the country awaits the final results.

The inconclusive projections have placed Israel’s political leadership under renewed scrutiny, with the composition of the next government likely to depend on the final distribution of seats and the support available to competing political blocs.

For Netanyahu, the results could determine whether he can retain power or face a difficult struggle to secure enough parliamentary backing to continue leading the government.

His main rival also faces the challenge of translating the projected electoral performance into sufficient political support to form an alternative administration.

In Israel’s parliamentary system, winning the most seats does not automatically guarantee the right to govern, as political parties often need to negotiate with other groups to assemble a governing coalition.

The official results are therefore expected to play a decisive role in determining which political camp has the strongest prospects of forming the next government and what compromises may be required.

As the counting process continues, Israel’s political future remains uncertain, with the final outcome expected to clarify the balance of power between Netanyahu’s camp and its opponents.