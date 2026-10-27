Malawi fuels crisis to ease this week

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s fuel supply situation is set for major relief starting today as dozens of fuel tankers dock at local depots and more head into the country from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Transporters Association of Malawi (TAM) spokesperson Frank Banda confirmed yesterday that offloading operations were already underway to resolve the ongoing queues in major cities.

Speaking on the supply status on Monday, October 26, Banda revealed that 24 petrol trucks and 27 diesel trucks were offloading in Lilongwe.

He noted that diesel supply was expected to stabilize in Blantyre by Tuesday, while petrol would reach 70% supply by Wednesday as more trucks leave Dar es Salaam for Malawi.

Corroborating the positive updates, Energy Minister Jean Mathanga expressed confidence that the fuel situation will normalize today as continuous dispatches reach retail service stations.

Mathanga disclosed that Malawi has secured about 31 million litres on this trench for atleast three weeks cover.

According to official data from the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), Malawi consumes roughly 1.68 million liters of fuel per day combined.

This breaks down to approximately 845,000 liters of petrol and 834,000 liters of diesel used across the country every single day.

When measured against standard long haul fuel tankers operating along the Dar es Salaam and Beira corridors which carry an average of 35,000 liters per trip.

Malawi requires roughly 24 petrol trucks and 24 diesel trucks to satisfy daily national demand.

This brings the total national requirement to approximately 48 full tanker trucks per day.

The 51 trucks offloaded in Lilongwe yesterday, comprising 24 petrol and 27 diesel tankers, represent slightly more than a full day’s worth of total national supply.

Coupled with incoming fleet shipments moving from Dar es Salaam, fuel availability is expected to normalize across key supply hubs in Blantyre and Lilongwe over the next 48 hours.