“DPP has flaws, but MCP isn’t a solution”-governance expert Bonface Joseph

BLANTYRE-(Maravi Post)-Governance expert Bonface Joseph has criticised Malawi’s political leadership over the country’s economic challenges, arguing that although the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has its shortcomings, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cannot be presented as the answer to the nation’s problems.

In an interview with Mzati Radio on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Joseph, who spoke from his sick bed, accused politicians of making promises of change before returning to practices that leave ordinary Malawians struggling with economic hardship.

Joseph said political leaders often portray themselves as reformed individuals during election campaigns but fail to deliver meaningful change once they assume power, arguing that internal political battles and competition for positions distract leaders from addressing the country’s pressing needs.

“They come as reformed saints, they claim they have learned and changed, win votes then punish Malawians in the end. Instead of building Malawi, they are busy with useless internal battles, fighting for positions, sharing loot, while Malawi burns. DPP may have flaws, but MCP can never be a solution,” Joseph said.

He expressed concern over the continuing fuel crisis, arguing that the absence of a sustainable solution has disrupted daily life, pushed up transport costs and created opportunities for black-market fuel trading.

“Up-to-date there’s no long-term solution to the fuel crisis in the country. And forex is mishandled by the same authorities who have the audacity to climb podiums telling Malawians we have a forex problem. You mishandle forex, you loot forex, then you lecture us? That is punishing Malawians!” he said.

Joseph also criticised the state of electricity supply and the rising cost of living, saying frequent blackouts make it difficult for small businesses to operate while households struggle to afford basic commodities.

He questioned how businesses such as barbershops, welding workshops and maize mills could remain viable when electricity supply was unreliable, adding that high prices for fertiliser, maize and cooking oil were compounding the economic difficulties facing ordinary citizens.

The governance expert further raised concerns about water shortages and the threat of food insecurity, arguing that Malawi should make better use of its water resources to support irrigation farming and strengthen agricultural production.

“It’s pathetic, very pathetic, to see good water table everywhere but water scarce. Crops drying when plenty water moves from Karonga to Nsanje to the ocean, yet we talk hunger, importing tomato! Very pathetic! Lake Malawi, Shire, Songwe, Rukuru — God gave us everything but leaders give us nothing!” he said.

On political leadership and wealth accumulation, Joseph alleged that some senior MCP figures had accumulated substantial wealth while many citizens struggled to afford basic necessities, calling for new leadership and greater accountability.

“Akulu akulu aboma la MCP analemera modabwitsa, zomwe zikuchitikanso lero, anthuwa ndi amodzi, we need new blood. While Malawians can’t afford two meals, they build mansions, buy cars, stash dollars abroad,” he said.

Joseph also questioned whether Malawians could endure the prevailing economic difficulties until the 2030 general election, citing fuel shortages, foreign exchange constraints, unreliable electricity, inadequate water supplies, food insecurity and unemployment among the challenges requiring urgent attention.

“Malawians feel 2030 is very far! How do you reach 2030 with no fuel, no forex, no electricity, no water, no food, no jobs, only high prices and recycled liars?” he asked.

He concluded by appealing to politicians across the political divide to demonstrate compassion, integrity and a stronger sense of responsibility towards the people they serve.

“Muzikhala ndi chikumbumtima ndi umunthu andale inu!” Joseph said, urging political leaders to put the welfare of Malawians ahead of personal interests.

The views expressed by Joseph reflect his assessment of Malawi’s political and economic situation, while his allegations concerning political enrichment and government performance would require independent verification.