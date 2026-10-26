Ansah refuses to comment on Mutharika’s health status

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Vice President Jane Ansah has declined to comment directly on calls for her to address the nation regarding the health status of her boss Peter Mutharika, referring inquiries to the government spokesperson.

The development comes as Mutharika reportedly spends his 20th day in South Africa on what has been described as his fifth private trip, prompting questions from political stakeholders about his wellbeing and the coordination of government affairs during his absence.

Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi has, however, assured Malawians that the President is in robust health, offering reassurance amid growing public interest in the prolonged stay abroad.

Opposition parties, including the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM), have called on Vice President Ansah to address the nation and provide clarity on the President’s health status.

In a written response to MIJ Online, Vice President’s spokesperson Richard Mveriwa said questions on the matter should be directed to the government spokesperson rather than his office.

Political scientist and governance expert Dr Augustine Magolowondo said that, from a constitutional perspective, the Vice President would be expected to be well informed about the President’s health status.

The issue has brought renewed attention to the importance of clear official communication, continuity in government operations and public access to reliable information concerning the country’s leadership.