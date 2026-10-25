NAP condemns attack on Chakwera’s convoy

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has strongly condemned the reported attack on former President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy in Blantyre,describing the incident as a threat to political tolerance, press freedom and democracy.

According to a press statement available on MaraviPost publication, signed by NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe and National Coordinator Baxton Nkhoma on October 25, 2026, the organisation condemned the reported attack on Chakwera’s convoy, damage to a vehicle belonging to Moses Kunkuyu and the alleged harassment of journalists Francis Chamasowa and Francis Nkawihe.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Sunday, October 25, 2026, in Blantyre, where Chakwera was attending celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the CCAP Blantyre Synod.

NAP said it was particularly concerned that the reported violence occurred during a religious gathering intended to promote faith, peace and national unity.

The organisation said no Malawian should fear violence because of their political views or for attending a religious event, urging political leaders and their supporters to respect democratic principles.

NAP also expressed outrage over reports that journalists were manhandled and forced to delete photographs documenting the attacks, saying such actions undermine press freedom and the public’s right to information.

The organisation further raised concern over allegations that police officers witnessed the incidents without intervening, saying that if established, such inaction would represent a failure to protect citizens and enforce the law.

NAP has called for immediate and impartial investigations into the incidents, the prosecution of those found responsible and accountability for any police officers established to have neglected their duties.

The platform rejected investigations that end without justice or meaningful consequences, insisting that government must demonstrate through action that nobody is above the law.

NAP also urged political leaders to condemn violence regardless of the political affiliation of those involved, arguing that democratic principles and justice should not change depending on which political party is in power.

The organisation said Malawi’s struggle for multiparty democracy should not result in one form of political intimidation being replaced by another, stressing that constitutional rights must be protected for both supporters and opponents of the government.

NAP concluded by urging Malawians to reject political violence and uphold the rule of law, saying political disagreements should never justify attacks or intimidation.