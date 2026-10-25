Suspected DPP cadets stone Chakwera’s convoy in Blantyre ahead of CCAP Synod 150th birthday

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets on Sunday, October 25, 2026 stoned former President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy in Blantyre.

According to eye witnesses told this publication that men dressed in black suits allegedly pelted stones on Chakwera convoy on his way to Blantyre CCAP Synod 150th anniversary at HHI in the city.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Publicity Secretary for the South, Enphraim Banda confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the party’s campaign director, Moses Kunkuyu, was also damaged in the incident.

Malawi Police officers were seen holding meetings at the venue following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda is gracing the event on behalf of President Peter Mutharika who is currently on 5th South Africa private trip.