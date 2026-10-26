MISA Malawi calls for action over three journalists assault

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-MISA Malawi has called on the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to take action following the assault of three journalists by suspected DPP supporters during the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

The journalists, Francis Chamasowa, a photojournalist at Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Kondwani Nyondo, an NPL reporter, and Francis Nkawihe, a reporter at Transworld Radio (TWR), were attacked on Sunday, October 25, 2026, while covering an incident at the celebrations in Blantyre.

According to a statement signed by MISA Malawi Chairperson Felix Washon, Chamasowa and Nkawihe were manhandled and forced to delete photographs they had taken, while Nyondo was severely beaten and had his mobile phone stolen.

Nyondo reported the matter to Blantyre Police Station and received outpatient treatment at Gateway Clinic.

One of the journalists alleged that the attackers arrived at the venue in vehicles bearing DPP branding.

However, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba dismissed allegations that the attackers were party supporters, saying the party strongly condemns the incident and called on the police to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

MISA Malawi has expressed concern that the attacks occurred in the presence of police officers, saying the alleged failure to intervene also needs to be investigated.

The organisation has condemned the violence, describing the attacks as unacceptable and emphasising that journalists should be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation or violence.

It has urged the police to investigate the incident, including allegations that officers witnessed the attacks without intervening, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

MISA Malawi has also called on the DPP to conduct its own investigation and take disciplinary action against any party supporters found to have been involved in the attacks.

The organisation has further acknowledged commitments by President Arthur Peter Mutharika and Information and Communication Technology Minister Shadric Namalomba to protect journalists, but stressed that such commitments should be backed by action against impunity.

It has reminded political party supporters that press freedom is guaranteed under Section 36 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and that assaulting journalists in the course of their duties is a criminal offence.

“Journalism is not a crime,” the statement concludes.