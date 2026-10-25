Malawi U-15 maintain perfect 2026 World Cup prowess with third straight victory

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Under-15 national football team has maintained its perfect start at the FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) Under-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 after coming from behind to defeat Suriname 3-1 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday afternoon.

The Junior Flames secured their third consecutive victory in the tournament after Takutzwa Maluwe equalised before Jazaka Amidu scored twice in quick succession to complete another impressive comeback according to Football Association of Malawi official Facebook page.

Suriname took the lead in the first half, putting Malawi under pressure before Maluwe restored parity with the equaliser.

Amidu then took centre stage, scoring a quickfire brace to ensure Malawi turned the game around and collected maximum points for the third time in the competition.

The victory follows Malawi’s 3-2 win over Chinese Taipei in their opening match before they defeated Oman 3-1 in their second game.

Malawi have now scored nine goals and conceded four in their three matches, underlining their attacking strength and ability to fight back after falling behind.

The Junior Flames will return to action on Monday, October 26, 2026, when they face Algeria, with the match scheduled to kick off at 8:30 am.

Malawi will be looking to extend their winning run as they continue their campaign in the tournament.