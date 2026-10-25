Malawi U-15 beat Chinese Taipei in 2026 World Cup opener

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Under-15 national football team, the Junior Flames, have started their Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Chinese Taipei in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday morning.

The Junior Flames secured the victory in their opening Group B fixture on Saturday, October 24, 2026, giving the team a positive start to the international competition.

Speaking with MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match Malawi head coach Joseph Malizani has said the opening victory has given his players extra confidence ahead of their remaining matches in the tournament.

Malizani added that the team’s performance against Chinese Taipei had provided encouragement, although there were areas they needed to improve before their next assignments.

Malizani explained that conceding an early goal had caught his team by surprise, but his players responded well and did what was necessary to get back into the match.

The coach said his technical panel would work on the weaknesses identified during the opening game as the team prepares for its upcoming fixtures.

He expressed confidence that the Junior Flames could continue performing well if they build on the lessons learnt from their victory over Chinese Taipei.

Malawi are scheduled to face Oman and Suriname on Sunday, October 25, as they continue their Group B campaign in the tournament being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Junior Flames will then conclude their group-stage fixtures against Algeria and Argentina on Monday, October 26.